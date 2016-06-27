SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 If you want to know where
U.S. interest rates are heading, don't bother to try to figure
out how much slack there is in the economy, or whether inflation
is rising back toward the Fed's 2-percent goal.
All you need to do, according to research published Monday
by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, is track the rates
that investors are paying on U.S. government debt at different
maturities.
The so-called Treasury yield curve, the Fed researchers
found, "contains all the relevant information" for forecasting
future interest rates.
"(I)mportant macroeconomic variables, such as measures of
economic slack and underlying price inflation in the economy,
are essentially spanned by the level and slope of the yield
curve," wrote Michael Bauer and James Hamilton, the first an
economist at the San Francisco Fed, and the latter a professor
at the University of California, San Diego. "(B)ond markets
quickly and efficiently incorporate all relevant information,
and there is no puzzling predictive power of macro variables
beyond what is contained in current interest rates."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)