NEW YORK, June 14 The Federal Reserve pressed
ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings,
outlining on Wednesday a very gradual plan for trimming
securities that came in at the low end of Wall Street estimates.
In somewhat of a surprise to some observers given a series
of weak inflation readings, the U.S. central bank revised its
long-standing "policy normalization" plans to show it expects to
halt the current reinvestments by ever-larger increments of
maturing Treasury- and mortgage-backed bonds.
Policymakers did not specify when they would begin the
run-off, though they are aiming for some time later this year.
As it stands, the Fed tops up any bonds that mature to keep its
balance sheet at a steady level.
The Fed plans to initially allow no more than $6 billion in
Treasuries to run off per month, and will raise that "cap" each
quarter by $6 billion over 12 months until it reaches $30
billion in maturing bonds per month.
For mortgage bonds, the Fed will start with $4 billion per
month and raise it in quarterly steps of $4 billion until it
reaches a $20-billion monthly cap.
Wall Street economists had been predicting the cap on
Treasuries would be roughly between $5-$15 billion per month,
and on mortgage bonds $5-$10 billion, rising by increments of
$5-$15 billion, according to research notes. They generally
expect the Fed to begin the process at a mid-September policy
meeting.
The Fed amassed the record bond holdings in three rounds of
so-called quantitative easing meant to stimulate U.S. investment
and hiring in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and
recession. It is the world's largest holder of U.S. government
debt, raising fears that as it steps back from the market yields
could shoot higher - though that has not yet happened.
The Fed added that while its main tool for managing monetary
policy will remain short-term interest rates, which it raised a
notch on Wednesday, it would be prepared to halt its balance
sheet reduction or even add more bonds to its portfolio should
there be a "material deterioration in the economic outlook."
