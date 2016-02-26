Feb 26 Financial and economic shocks from abroad could lead the Federal Reserve to keep U.S. interest rates lower than many observers expect, according to a Fed policymaker who also issued a call for global coordination by central banks and governments.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Friday that underlying weakness in America's economy and "heightened spillovers" from abroad "could result in a lower policy path in the United States relative to what many had predicted."

Speaking at a monetary policy conference in New York, Brainard also said there was "scope for monetary policy to be more effective with fiscal policy working in the same direction."

"A joint determination by policymakers across major economies to better deploy policy tools to provide support for global demand could be beneficial," Brainard said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)