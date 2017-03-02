(Adds comments on fiscal policy, possibility of new chair)
By Howard Schneider
BOSTON, March 1 An improving global economy and
a solid U.S. recovery mean it will be "appropriate soon" for the
Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates Fed Governor Lael
Brainard said on Wednesday, adding an important voice to the
chorus of officials signaling rates may rise as soon as
mid-March.
Brainard was a key voice throughout 2015 and 2016 in warning
that trouble in Europe and slower-than-expected growth in China
could hurt the United States, an argument that helped slow the
Fed's expected pace of tightening.
Now, she said in an address at Harvard University, the
clouds seem to be lifting.
"We are closing in on full employment, inflation is moving
gradually toward our target, foreign growth is on more solid
footing, and risks to the outlook are as close to balanced as
they have been in some time," Brainard said. "Assuming continued
progress, it will likely be appropriate soon to remove
additional accommodation, continuing on a gradual path."
"After being an important constraint in the past few years,
the external environment currently appears more benign than it
has been for some time," Brainard said, directly addressing the
set of risks that led her to become one of the stronger
advocates for delaying any rate increase until the global
environment improved.
Recent moves by China have helped, she said, while the
European Central Bank's patient and persistent bond buying,
among other policy moves, appears to be paying off.
Coupled with the comments of other Fed officials in recent
days , and looking ahead to remarks by Fed chair
Janet Yellen on Friday, Brainard's comments will likely help
cement sentiment that a rate increase when the Fed meets in two
weeks is now the assumed outcome.
The likelihood of continued rate increases is now such that
Brainard also included an extended discussion of how she thinks
the Fed should manage its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, an issue
the Fed has formally pushed to near the end of its rate increase
cycle. Brainard said she felt the Fed's security holdings should
be left as they are for now, given a "subordinate" role to
raising rates.
Brainard's prepared remarks and responses to audience
questions ranged across the political and economic uncertainty
suddenly facing the Fed since the election of President Donald
Trump.
Brainard said she was confident, for example, that the Fed's
government statute, internal procedures and deep staff of
professional economists would ensure "continuity" of the central
bank's operations even if President Donald Trump chooses to
replace Janet Yellen as chair in a year.
But much about Trump's plans are unknown, posing a dilemma
for the Fed as it tries to forecast the economy. Depending on
how it is timed and structured, for example, she said that any
boost in government spending "would tend to push in the
direction of...greater inflation and therefore greater increases
in the trajectory of the interest rate."
Still, Brainard, an Obama appointee and member of several
Democratic administrations, noted that the positive expectations
around Trump's still-to-be-defined economic plan have improved
business and investor confidence.
Contrasted with the outlook of even a few months ago, when
fallout from the Brexit vote by the United Kingdom raised the
risk of a fractured European Union, the global economic news has
been relatively encouraging.
"Several challenges...have so far been navigated without
significant damage to growth, financial stability, or inflation
expectations," Brainard said.
The news in the U.S. has also been positive.
"We will continue to edge closer to our goals in the months
ahead. Consumption growth has been encouraging, supported by
continued job gains, rising wealth, and greater confidence,"
Brainard said. "Given the progress we have seen and the positive
momentum in the incoming data, continued gradual removal of
accommodation is likely to be appropriate."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Diane Craft)