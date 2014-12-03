By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
only in the early stages of developing a set of macroprudential
tools to ensure financial stability, and faces limits because of
the divided nature of U.S. financial sector oversight, Fed
governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday.
"While the Federal Reserve has an inherent responsibility
for financial stability, it has an incomplete set of authorities
and a limited regulatory perimeter in a financial system that
has large capital markets and a fragmented regulatory
structure," Brainard said, an explicit recognition that the Fed
may only be able to go so far in its creation of a so-called
"macroprudential toolkit."
The tools most easily at hand, Brainard said, are those
associated with its supervision of the largest and most complex
financial institutions. Those could include tailoring annual
stress tests to target types of lending the Fed has come to see
as risky, or the imposition of higher capital buffers as a
remedy against frothy markets. She said the Fed is also
exploring the use of stricter margin requirements.
Her remarks at the Brookings Institution are the most
detailed to date by a Fed policymaker about the evolution of
macroprudential tools - measures that go beyond regulation of an
individual bank in an effort to more broadly curb activities
that pose a systemic risk to the economy. In some countries, for
example, regulators have put strict limits on mortgage lending
in response to rapid increases in property values.
The discussion has become a central one as the U.S. tries to
develop a regulatory system that would lower the risk of a
repeat of the financial crisis, which had its roots in risky
mortgage lending. Fed officials have cited the potential for a
new crisis to arise out of unexpected corners of the financial
system, and are studying tools to try to identify problems early
and nip them in the bud.
Brainard said that in its review of such measures it has
become apparent that the Fed will face limits because of the
breadth and complexity of U.S. capital markets that include
shadow banks, a large mortgage lending market, and other credit
channels the Fed cannot easily reach. Other agencies, therefore,
may need to be involved in macroprudential oversight even though
they don't necessarily have a financial stability mission.
She noted, for example, that the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau could enact mortgage lending rules that would
slow down a real estate bubble, but under its mandate might only
do so if consumers were felt to be directly at risk, not
financial institutions.
"The Federal Reserve is seen as the agency with the broadest
sight lines across the economy," she said. But "no U.S. agency
yet has access to complete data regarding bank and nonbank
financial activities. Recognizing these limitations, the Federal
Reserve is likely to actively utilize the tools under its
authority, which means placing a strong emphasis on structural
resilience in the largest and most complex institutions."
