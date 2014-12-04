WASHINGTON Dec 4 The Federal Reserve lacks
complete data on various parts of the financial system, which
presents a challenge as the central bank ramps up its effort to
ensure financial stability, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"We don't even really have complete data on the various,
different parts of the financial system yet. There are still
some impediments to getting that kind of access," Brainard said
in response to a question following a speech at a Cleveland
Federal Reserve Bank event here.
Brainard said more data and research into the system and its
vulnerabilities would allow the Fed to better implement some of
its financial stability tools.
"I think what it would lead to is a set of recommendations
on tools that would be even more carefully targeted and also
under what circumstances those tools get turned on and off,"
Brainard said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)