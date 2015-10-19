Oct 19 U.S. banking regulators should try to
make it easier for small lenders to comply with rules aimed at
making the nation's financial system more stable, Federal
Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday.
"We can reduce burden where possible, particularly for
community banks," Brainard said in prepared remarks that did not
touch on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.
The Fed and other U.S. banking regulators are currently
conducting a once-a-decade review of regulations required by a
paperwork reduction that was signed into law in 1996.
Brainard, who was speaking before bankers at an outreach
meeting for the review, said possible areas for regulatory
relief include considering whether community banks should be
subject to the so-called Volcker rule, which blocks banks from
making speculative trades with their own money.
"Exempting banks with less than $10 billion in assets from
its requirements would significantly help reduce burden on
smaller institutions," she said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)