JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 23 There are potential
"coordination issues" between the Bank of England's (BoE) new
financial stability committee and other bank functions, a senior
BoE official said on Saturday, adding that these issues can be
resolved.
"There is not a first-mover advantage to any of the bodies.
They meet pretty regularly and share three members," Bank of
England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said at the Federal
Reserve's annual central banking conference here.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced in late June
a major reorganization of the central bank, which included a
newly empowered financial stability division. The move was meant
to help contain risks from the housing market.
Broadbent on Saturday said the new financial stability goals
at the central bank were not in conflict with its inflation and
growth goals.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Michael
