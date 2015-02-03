Feb 3 A top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday
called for the breakup of big banks, saying that the financial
industry needs smaller institutions.
St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard added that such a
split-up is probably not realistic, given how integrated markets
are globally.
Bullard, speaking at an economic forum in Delaware, said the
time for restoring the Glass-Steagall Act, which had separated
investment banks and commercial banks, had probably passed and
was not the best route going forward.
But he did advocate for smaller financial institutions,
saying the argument that large corporations need large banks was
weak.
He repeated his view that the Fed's crisis prevention
measures, known formally as macroprudential tools, are untested
and it's unclear if they would work in the United States.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)