OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday he worries
about low bond yields and whether a bond bubble is forming.
"Bond yields are extraordinarily low," Bullard told a
business group in Owensboro, Kentucky, when asked whether the
bond market was overbought and a bubble was forming. "I have
worried some about this issue. I think when the 10-year Treasury
was at 160 basis points, that seemed especially low to me."
