OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday he worries about low bond yields and whether a bond bubble is forming.

"Bond yields are extraordinarily low," Bullard told a business group in Owensboro, Kentucky, when asked whether the bond market was overbought and a bubble was forming. "I have worried some about this issue. I think when the 10-year Treasury was at 160 basis points, that seemed especially low to me." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)