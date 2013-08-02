BOSTON Aug 2 A senior Federal Reserve official
said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's current practise of
holding quarterly press conferences could be distorting policy
decisions, and urged the Fed to stage one after every meeting to
ensure a smooth process.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told
Reuters in an interview that at the moment, the four annual
policy-setting committee meetings followed by press conferences
were taking on an outsized importance.
"September versus December, as if there was no meeting in
October," he said, referring to two upcoming meetings that will
be followed by press conferences with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Financial markets are closely focused on the September and
December meetings as the most likely moments for the Fed to
announce it would scale back bond purchases from a current $85
billion monthly pace. As a result, markets are generally
discounting any decisions on tapering at the October meeting.
"I want the committee to have a press conference at every
meeting, so that every meeting looks, ex ante, identical. And
this would give the committee the freedom to make a move or not
make a move at a particular meeting," said Bullard, a voting
member of the committee this year.
Economists, and some Fed officials in private, say the
press conferences provide an opportunity to further communicate
the nuance of the central bank's thinking to financial markets.
But Bullard, who described himself as on a "campaign" to
adopt the European Central Bank's practise of holding them after
every meeting, said this was having unintended consequences.
For one thing, it might be encouraging policymakers to delay
- or bring forward - decisions in order to make them at a
meeting with a press conference.
"It is putting too much pressure on these meetings and it is
making, in my opinion, the committee sometimes make decisions
that are a little bit out of sync with the most recent data," he
said, citing recent experience.
"I think that is a little bit of what happened in June, when
we were announcing what arguably was a bit more hawkish policy
in an environment where we were downgrading our forecast for
2013 and downgrading our inflation outlook in 2013."
Bernanke surprised markets at the June 19 post-meeting press
conference with a detailed plan to begin tapering asset
purchases later this year, provided the economy recovers as
expected and inflation begins to rise from current low levels.
Subsequent violent global market volatility was blamed on a
confusing Fed communication strategy because, at the same time
as talking about tapering, Fed officials had also released
updated quarterly economic forecasts which were a little bit
more downbeat for the current year.
Asked how much support for holding more press conference he
has among the other members of the 19-strong committee, Bullard
declined to speak for his colleagues, but made a firm prediction
that it was going to happen.
"I think it is the right thing to do and I think it is the
future of the FOMC," he said, referring to the Federal Open
Market Committee, which is the policy-setting committee's
official name. "I think that eventually, one way or the other,
we'll have to go to a press conference at every meeting."