MONTREAL, June 10 The U.S. fiscal outlook is improving, but Congress should do more to improve the medium- and long-term situation, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

"There's much more to be done. And we really need to get our medium-run and long-run fiscal house in order and I would prefer that Congress not sit back and relax. I think they really need to get a big deal done and get that on to better footing," he told reporters in Montreal.