ST. LOUIS Nov 15 The U.S. economy would have to falter from its current pace to push the Federal Reserve into taking additional steps to boost growth, a top official said on Tuesday.

"We've done a lot of things ... it's not like the committee has been asleep on the job," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters after a speech. "To take further action would require the real economy to deteriorate further." (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)