LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Dec 3 St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday that he was still
forecasting 3.5 percent economic growth next year, but
acknowledged that recent signals of activity had been weak.
"I am concerned about it and we are watching the data very
carefully," Bullard told reporters after delivering remarks
here. "Some of the tracking estimates of Q4 (fourth quarter) GDP
(gross domestic product) are declining."
He said the estimate for 3.5 percent growth in 2013 was
based upon U.S. leaders safely avoiding a year-end fiscal cliff
of tax hikes and spending cuts, and that he would have to revise
his call down if they could not come to an agreement.