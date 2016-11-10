India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
ST. LOUIS The Fed is a "technocratic" institution whose structure means it will remain outside the influence of the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.
Under the Fed's structure Trump would have the power to appoint a new Fed chair when Janet Yellen's term expires in 2018. However, the central bank's structure of seven governors serving 14-year terms and 12 regional bank presidents means the institution will remain "at arm's length" from political influence.
In addition, "they have bigger fish to fry" including broad debates about healthcare, trade, and growth, instead of focusing on narrower issues of Federal reserve reform, Bullard said.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.