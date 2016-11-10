ST. LOUIS Nov 10 The U.S. election results could break the gridlock of divided government in Washington and to that extent be an economic boost, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Bullard said markets are still trying to assess the impact of Donald Trump's victory, but so far "it is not a level of volatility that is troubling... It certainly breaks gridlock in Washington, which has been a key complaint of how the economy has operated."

