JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming Aug 26 A U.S. Federal
Reserve official's offhand remark questioning the motives of a
group of protesters managed to inflame tensions at an otherwise
tranquil central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on
Friday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, known as an outspoken
U.S. central banker, set off the spat with the activists group
called Fed Up when in a televised interview he noted that a
Facebook founder Dustin Moskovitz Moskovitz funds the
group and therefore he should attend the conference in person.
Fed Up, attending the annual conference of some of the
world's top central bankers for the third straight year, met
with most of Bullard's 17 Fed colleagues on Thursday to press
its case for keeping interest rates low and for more economic
stimulus to help get blacks and Hispanics, who have higher
levels of unemployment in America, back to work.
Speaking on CNBC television Friday, Bullard said funding of
the Center for Popular Democracy's Fed Up campaign, which draws
in large part on a charity supported by Facebook co-founder
Dustin Moskovitz, has raised questions for him about what the
activists are really trying to achieve.
"I mean, maybe he could helicopter in from Sun Valley or
something," Bullard said on CNBC Friday morning. "Why is he
sending all these people? If he wants low interest rates, why
doesn't he just come and argue about it?"
On Thursday the activists addressed a series of pointed
questions to policymakers at a tense but largely civil meeting.
On Friday, as the world's financial markets were reacting to
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's high-profile speech at the conference,
Missouri-based Fed Up organizer Derek Laney said in a statement
Bullard's comments "insulting, condescending and dismissive" of
the hundred or so activists in attendance.
"He is suggesting that people of color don't have agency and
that these concerns are not legitimately ours. That we are
simply pawns," Laney said. "Does James Bullard believe that Fed
policy should only be discussed by wealthy white men?"
Bullard who was not at the meeting with the activists on
Thursday, is among those policymakers calling for patience in
raising rates, and said in the television interview that the
green-shirted activists "have a good point on diversity and
inclusion."
St. Louis Fed spokeswoman Laura Girresch responded with a
statement noting Bullard held a meeting with Fed Up
representatives including Laney last year, and he agrees "the
Fed can do better on that front."
"Bullard's policy rate path is very close to Fed Up's," she
added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir)