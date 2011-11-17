Nov 17 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday that Europe has ample resources and the will to deal with its debt crisis, but that the Fed could reopen special liquidity facilities if U.S. financial strains grew troublesome.

"Europe is a huge economy. It's bigger than the U.S. There are enough resources around," Bullard told CNBC. "To a person, the Europeans are committed to the European project writ large." (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)