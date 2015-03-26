FRANKFURT, March 26 Were Greece to leave the euro zone, there would be little contagion and it would probably be manageable for the euro zone, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.

"If they left the euro, it would be a very dark day for Greece," said St. Louis Fed President Bullard.

"I don't think there would be much contagion... It's probably manageable for the European monetary system. If they do leave, it will be viewed as a Greek issue and not as a euro issue." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)