BEIJING May 23 A relatively tight labour market
in the United States may put upward pressure on inflation,
raising the case for higher interest rates, St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.
"Labor markets are relatively tight. This may put upward
pressure on inflation going forward," Bullard, a voting member
of the Fed's policy-setting committee, said in Beijing.
"This is an important factor supporting the FOMC view on the
expected path of the policy rate," he said.
The remarks were prepared for delivery at a meeting of the
Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, which
focuses on monetary policy and investment.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)