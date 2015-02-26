NEW YORK Low-yielding bond markets could abruptly "wake up" and reprice for tighter U.S. monetary policy, posing problems for the Federal Reserve as it approaches an interest rate hike, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview with Reuters that the longer the U.S. central bank keeps rates near zero amid such booming markets, the greater the risk of damaging asset-price bubbles over the next few years.

"There is a disconnect between markets and the Fed and that is going to be reconciled at some point. And I am a little bit concerned that one day markets will wake up" and "reprice everything," said Bullard, a hawkish policymaker who does not have a rotating vote on policy until next year.

"You've got more of a boom time situation with low interest rates feeding into that, and I think that's where the potential is for bubbles in the next two to three years," he said.

Several Fed officials have stressed over an apparent disconnect between low market-based borrowing costs and the Fed's plan to lift its key short-term rate this year.

After a brief rebound, U.S. Treasury bond yields again compressed after minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting were made public last week, and after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony this week. Long-term borrowing costs remain near record lows despite strong growth in jobs and the economy.

Bullard, who has long called for the Fed to hike its key rate sooner than later, said asset prices will potentially play a bigger role in policy decisions because it "is going to be a bigger risk going forward."

He said that while rates will be below normal for at least the next few years, the Fed needs to get them to a "reasonable level" in order to "keep the bubbliciousness out of the economy."

According to the median estimate of all 17 Fed policymakers, they aim to raise rates around the middle of this year, and lift them to about 1 percent by year end, and to 2.5 percent by the end of 2016. As evidence of the disconnect with investors, futures traders are betting the Fed will stand pat until September or later, and tighten less aggressively.

Bullard said Yellen, who is sometimes seen as dovish, is "not far" from the median Fed prediction. "It's almost as if the market would be the most dovish person" at the Fed's table, he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)