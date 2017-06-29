FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 12 hours ago

Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size

1 Min Read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - It will take at least five years for the U.S. central bank to trim its balance sheet to a conventional size that would give it room to undertake quantitative easing again in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"No matter how you cut it, you're talking five years at a minimum probably to get to a kind of balance sheet size that is more conventional and will give us policy space if we wanted to do QE again the future," Bullard told an event in London.

Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by John Geddie

