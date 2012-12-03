By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Dec 3 The Federal Reserve could replace
its expiring Operation Twist with a smaller program of outright
Treasury purchases and still get the same boost to the economy,
the head of the St. Louis Fed told the Wall Street Journal on
Monday.
Under Twist, the Fed buys $45 billion in long-term
Treasuries each month, and sells a like amount of short-term
Treasuries. The program is designed to push down borrowing costs
so that the economy will grow faster.
Many economists believe that policymakers will decide to buy
Treasuries outright next year to make up for the yearend
expiration of Twist. Some Fed policymakers have suggested that
the Fed should fully replace Twist with outright Treasury
purchases next year.
But St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said such an approach
might too "dovish," because outright purchases are probably more
stimulative than when the Fed funds its long-term Treasury
purcahses with sales of short-term bonds.
"You could go down to $25 billion in outright purchases and
probably get the same stimulative impact," he told the paper.
The Fed has also been buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed
securities each month to help bring down too-high employment,
bringing the full monthly amount of purchases to $85 billion.
Bullard's plan would reduce the total to $65 billion.
"I think there is some sentiment just to keep the total
number of purchases the same but that seems a little aggressive
to me if the goal is to just maintain the policy at the same
level," said Bullard, who will rotate into a voting spot on the
Fed next year. Fed policymakers will meet next week.
The U.S. economy will probably grow at at least a 3-percent
pace in 2013 if the so-called fiscal cliff is averted, Bullard
said.