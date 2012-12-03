By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO Dec 3 The Federal Reserve could replace its expiring Operation Twist with a smaller program of outright Treasury purchases and still get the same boost to the economy, the head of the St. Louis Fed told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Under Twist, the Fed buys $45 billion in long-term Treasuries each month, and sells a like amount of short-term Treasuries. The program is designed to push down borrowing costs so that the economy will grow faster.

Many economists believe that policymakers will decide to buy Treasuries outright next year to make up for the yearend expiration of Twist. Some Fed policymakers have suggested that the Fed should fully replace Twist with outright Treasury purchases next year.

But St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said such an approach might too "dovish," because outright purchases are probably more stimulative than when the Fed funds its long-term Treasury purcahses with sales of short-term bonds.

"You could go down to $25 billion in outright purchases and probably get the same stimulative impact," he told the paper.

The Fed has also been buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month to help bring down too-high employment, bringing the full monthly amount of purchases to $85 billion. Bullard's plan would reduce the total to $65 billion.

"I think there is some sentiment just to keep the total number of purchases the same but that seems a little aggressive to me if the goal is to just maintain the policy at the same level," said Bullard, who will rotate into a voting spot on the Fed next year. Fed policymakers will meet next week.

The U.S. economy will probably grow at at least a 3-percent pace in 2013 if the so-called fiscal cliff is averted, Bullard said.