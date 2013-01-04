NEW YORK Jan 4 The Federal Reserve will be in a
position to think about halting its large-scale asset purchases
this year if the U.S. economy improves, a top central bank
official said on Friday, fingering a 7.1-percent unemployment
rate as a possible goal.
"If the economy performs well in 2013, the Committee will be
in a position to think about going on pause" with the asset
buys, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC
television. "If it doesn't do very well then the balance sheet
policy will probably continue into 2014."
Fed policymakers are increasingly concerned about the impact
their purchase of $85-billion in longer-term bonds and mortgage
securities are having on financial markets.
Minutes from their December policy meeting showed that
"several" top officials expected to slow or stop the so-called
quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3, "well before" the end
of the year - news that surprised some on Wall Street and
prompted a drop in stocks and bonds, and a rise in the dollar.
Bullard, a voter this year on Fed policy who is toward the
hawkish end of the spectrum of Fed policymakers, is the first
top central bank official to speak publicly since the minutes
were unveiled on Thursday.
Bullard said he expects unemployment to "continue to tick
down through 2013," adding the Fed could ramp down the asset
purchases if the jobless rate drops to 7.1 percent.
"That would be probably substantial improvement and the
committee could think about removing accommodation on the
balance sheet side of the policy at that point," he said.
U.S. unemployment was 7.8 percent last month.
With the Fed's key interest rate having remained near zero
since late 2008 to encourage economic recovery from the Great
Recession, the bond purchases are meant to lower longer-term
rates and to encourage investment and hiring in the broader
economy.
A few more Fed policymakers are due to speak later on
Friday.