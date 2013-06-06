WASHINGTON, June 6 The Federal Reserve should
maintain its aggressive bond purchase program until inflation
moves back towards the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target,
said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, playing down talk of
imminent tapering.
"We set an inflation target of 2 percent, and we should try
to hit that," he told Market News International on Wednesday.
The interview was published on Thursday.
"We need to maintain credibility on the inflation target,
and we need to maintain our willingness to defend the inflation
target when inflation is below target."
Bullard has made the same argument before, most recently in
London and Frankfurt last month. The Fed's preferred gauge of
price pressures, the PCE price index, has been running well
below 2 percent, and declined further in April to a reading of
0.7 percent compared to a year ago.
Asked if he is prepared to continue bond buying unabated
indefinitely, Bullard said "I'd be reluctant to make a tapering
move with inflation trending down the way it is here."
"It's low, and it's below target, and it's been coming down.
So I think we need some kind of reassurance that that's going
back toward target, and right now the data is not giving us that
reassurance. So I think this gives us the opportunity to
continue the program and continue to be aggressive," he said.
Recent jobs data has been somewhat upbeat for the labor
market, encouraging speculation the Fed may begin to scale back
its buying campaign from a current monthly pace of $85 billion.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hardened this thinking with
remarks last month that the U.S. central bank could begin to
reduce bond buying over the next few meetings if this was
supported by the data.
But Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee, is focusing more on inflation than employment. He
continued to argue the Fed must not downplay this measure, even
though some other Fed officials worry that its ultra-easy
monetary policy could stoke future financial instability.
"Low inflation is tangible and here today," he said.
"Financial stability risks are partially being addressed and
harder to see and harder to measure at this point."