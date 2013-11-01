By Alister Bull
ST. LOUIS Nov 1 The Federal Reserve wants
reassurance that U.S. labor market improvements will be lasting
before starting to scale back its massive bond buying campaign,
a senior Fed official said on Friday.
"To the extent that key labor market indicators continue to
show cumulative improvement, the likelihood of tapering asset
purchases will continue to rise," St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said. "The Committee also wants
reassurance that any progress made in labor markets will stick."
Bullard voted to maintain asset purchases at a $85 billion
monthly pace when the Federal Open Market Committee met earlier
this week, following a spate of softer readings on the U.S.
economy after budget battles in Washington dented business and
consumer confidence.
Economists now think the Fed will wait until 2014 before
starting to wind down asset purchases, although a clear
improvement in economic indicators in the next two months could
revive prospects for action at the Fed's December meeting.
Bullard, who dissented against the Fed's June decision to
lay out a plan to scale back bond buying because of very low
inflation, gave no clear hint on when he would support slowing
the purchase pace.
He noted the jobless rate and payroll employment had picked
up, but also argued other labor market measures were still soft.
Even once tapering gets underway, the Fed's monetary policy
will still be very stimulative for growth, Bullard said,
provided it can convince financial markets that its forward
guidance on interest rates remain intact. But he acknowledged
that this might be tough.
The Fed has quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to $3.8
trillion through bond buying and kept interest rates near zero
since late 2008. It has also promised to hold rates ultra-low at
least until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, provided the outlook
for inflation remains under 2.5 percent.
Annual consumer price inflation was just 1.2 percent in
September and the jobless rate was 7.2 percent.
The Fed argues that reducing bond buying will not alter its
commitment to keep rates near zero, and a majority of officials
forecast the first rate hike will not happen until 2015.
But financial markets have reacted sharply when the Fed has
talked about changing the pace of buying, and Bullard said it
was going to be challenging to sever that relationship.
"The Committee needs to either convince markets that the two
tools are separate, or learn to live with the joint effects of
tapering on both the pace of asset purchases and the perception
of future policy rates," Bullard said.