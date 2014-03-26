March 26 Federal Reserve policymakers have not
discussed the exact timing for wrapping up their bond-buying
stimulus, a top Fed official said on Wednesday in comments that
suggested quantitative easing could end any time from October to
January.
"There's a little bit of ambiguity around the notion of when
the QE program ends, because what does that mean: does that mean
October, does that mean December, does that mean January?" St.
Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said in an
interview with Bloomberg Television. "Frankly, the committee has
not really talked about that."
Since 2008, the Fed has kept short-term interest rates near
zero and bought more than $3 trillion in bonds to push down
long-term borrowing costs and spur jobs growth.
With unemployment falling faster than expected, the Fed is
now on a path to wind down its bond-buying program in "measured
steps" and last week trimmed its monthly purchases by $10
billion, to $55 billion.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said Tuesday that
the program will probably be completely wound down by November,
or perhaps October.
Investors are focused on when the Fed will complete its
bond-buying program because the U.S. central bank has promised
to keep short-rates near zero for a "considerable time"
afterwards.
Pressed on the statement at a news conference afterward, Fed
Chairman Janet Yellen said the phrase "probably means something
on the order of around six months or that type of thing." Stocks
and bonds immediately tumbled as traders took the statement to
suggest rate hikes could come sooner than they had anticipated.
"I want to stress this is not a calendar-based policy, it's
a data-based policy," Bullard told Bloomberg Television.
