By Michael Flaherty
Feb 3 The Federal Reserve should delete the word
"patient" from its next policy statement, a top Fed official
said on Tuesday, which would give the central bank more
flexibility on when to raise interest rates.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on a panel
of economists at the University of Delaware, also downplayed the
Fed's reference to international developments in its last policy
statement, and called for breaking up big banks.
Earlier this month, the Fed said for the second time since
December that it would remain "patient" when deciding to raise
interest rates, a more hawkish view compared to its guidance
through most of last year.
Investors are watching closely for when "patient" is removed
for a sign of when the Fed is ready to hike.
"If it was me, I would take it out to provide optionality
for the following meeting," said Bullard, referring to
"patient."
Bullard is a well-known hawk who has repeatedly said the
central bank has already been too patient, and that it should
begin raising rates later this quarter. Bullard is not a voting
member on the Fed's policy setting committee.
Bullard downplayed the Fed's nod to international
developments in its latest policy statement, saying it was
simply an acknowledgement of constant U.S. central bank
discussion about the potential impact of global market events.
Some investors took the reference to mean the Fed would
delay its timing for lift-off, but Bullard said he viewed the
insertion as carrying less significance than the market gave it.
One of the panelists at the Delaware Economic Forecast event
quipped that the issue of certain financial institutions being
too big to fail has not been resolved, and he was unsure if the
Fed knew what to do about it.
"I know what to do, we need smaller institutions," Bullard
replied. "I would split them up."
But Bullard also said that the time for restoring the
Glass-Steagall Act, which had separated investment banks and
commercial banks, had probably passed and was not the best route
going forward, given how complex markets have become and how
integrated the institutions are.
Bullard repeated his view that the Fed needs to raise rates
sooner and then move gradually higher after that. He also said
that the oil price plummet is distorting market-based inflation
expectation measures, and that these measures should be set
aside until energy prices stabilize.
