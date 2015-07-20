(Adds quotes from interview)
July 20 The Federal Reserve is likely to raise
U.S. interest rates in September, a top Fed official told the
Fox Business network on Monday, as inflation is set to rise
toward the central bank's target and unemployment is poised to
dip below 5 percent.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox that the U.S.
economy is closer to normal than it has been for the past five
years.
Bullard, who is not a voting member on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, is a policy hawk who
previously said the Fed has kept rates at near-zero levels for
too long.
Bullard said it was unlikely the Fed would decide to hike
rates at its July 28-29 meeting, with September a stronger
possibility.
"Next week might be a little early. I think we will use that
meeting to assess the data. We have tried to be data dependent
here," Bullard told Fox. "But I'd see September having more than
a 50 percent probability right now, I think."
