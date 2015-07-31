NEW YORK, July 31 St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said the latest U.S. economic growth
data boosts the case for the central bank to raise interest
rates in September, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
"We are in good shape" to begin hiking rates at a policy
meeting set for Sept. 16-17, Bullard, a hawkish Fed official who
has long called for an earlier tightening, was quoted as saying
in the online report on Friday.
Government data released Thursday showed that economic
growth accelerated in the second quarter to a 2.3 percent annual
rate, and that gross domestic product in the first quarter was
revised up to 0.6 percent, from a 0.2 percent contraction
previously.
Bullard was quoted as saying the Fed needed to "get that
behind us before we could get to the first rate rise," and that
"the outlook remains fairly good for the economy." He shrugged
off data on Friday showing surprisingly little growth in
employer costs, the paper said.
Economists and investors are eyeing Fed meetings in
September and December as the most likely timing of the first
rate hike in nearly a decade.
