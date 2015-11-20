(Refiles to remove duplicate paragraph)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
FORT SMITH, Ark. Nov 20 The U.S. Federal
Reserve will return to more uncertainty on interest rate moves
on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an initial rate hike, St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.
"I think we are going to return to an era where there is a
bit more uncertainty about what the committee is going to do
meeting to meeting," he said."I would welcome the return of that
because to me that's normal monetary policy."
He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should
be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to
switch course based on developments in the economy.
The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight
interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate
already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The
Fed has not raised rates in about a decade.
Bullard, a prominent hawk who is ready to raise rates, said
he sees U.S. real consumption growth in the fourth quarter to be
"fairly strong" and added that he expected the U.S. economy to
expand for many more years to come, absent unexpected shocks.
"The economy is going to go into a boom period," Bullard
said, citing the low unemployment rate.
The Fed should not repeat the path of a previous monetary
tightening from 2004 to 2006, where there were rate increases at
every meeting for 17 consecutive meetings, Bullard said,
emphasizing that this time around Fed officials should be more
"flexible and reactive" to data.
As such, he does not expect as much forward guidance from
the Fed after an initial rate increase, he told reporters
following a speech to a local business group in Fort Smith,
Arkansas.
Bullard is not currently a voting member of the Fed's
rate-setting committee, but will regain a vote in 2016 under a
rotating system.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)