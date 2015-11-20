(Refiles to remove duplicate paragraph)

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

FORT SMITH, Ark. Nov 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve will return to more uncertainty on interest rate moves on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an initial rate hike, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

"I think we are going to return to an era where there is a bit more uncertainty about what the committee is going to do meeting to meeting," he said."I would welcome the return of that because to me that's normal monetary policy."

He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to switch course based on developments in the economy.

The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The Fed has not raised rates in about a decade.

Bullard, a prominent hawk who is ready to raise rates, said he sees U.S. real consumption growth in the fourth quarter to be "fairly strong" and added that he expected the U.S. economy to expand for many more years to come, absent unexpected shocks.

"The economy is going to go into a boom period," Bullard said, citing the low unemployment rate.

The Fed should not repeat the path of a previous monetary tightening from 2004 to 2006, where there were rate increases at every meeting for 17 consecutive meetings, Bullard said, emphasizing that this time around Fed officials should be more "flexible and reactive" to data.

As such, he does not expect as much forward guidance from the Fed after an initial rate increase, he told reporters following a speech to a local business group in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Bullard is not currently a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, but will regain a vote in 2016 under a rotating system. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)