By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Feb 6 The Federal Reserve should
start raising interest rates next year, a top Fed official said
on Monday, arguing that many years of near-zero rates
will do little to return economic output to pre-recession levels
and risks causing "disaster."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he disagreed with
the Fed's decision last month to keep interest rates
exceptionally low through late 2014 to bolster a recovery that
was moving too slowly.
Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, is seen
as a policy centrist.
"It's important to start to remove accommodation - even when
you go up to 1 percent or 1-1/2 percent, that's still very easy
monetary policy," Bullard told reporters. "It's a matter of
getting to a normal level of interest rates at the right time. I
don't think you want to wait until everything is exactly the way
you'd expect it to be."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month gave a bleak assessment
of the economy and left the door open to new bond purchases to
boost growth, a move that Bullard said he would support only if
the economy worsened further and the threat of deflation
re-emerged.
The Fed cut rates to near zero more than three years ago and
has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to spur economic
activity.
Because the recession was brought on by a collapse in
housing that destroyed household wealth, unemployment is likely
to stay high and labor markets will improve only slowly even if
rates are kept low for years, Bullard said.
The belief that the U.S. economy suffering from an "output
gap" that can be bridged only if borrowing costs are kept low
enough for long enough is wrong, he said.
"If we continue using this interpretation of events, it may
be very difficult for the U.S. to ever move off of the zero
lower bound on nominal interest rates," Bullard said. "This
could be a looming disaster for the United States."
The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3 percent rate
this year and to strengthen further next year, Bullard said.
That should help push the unemployment rate below 8 percent by
the end of this year, he projected.
It registered 8.3 percent in January, and most Fed officials
last month saw the rate staying above 8 percent through this
year.
Meanwhile, inflation, while falling, is running above the
Fed's newly set target of 2 percent.
Bullard said keeping rates low for several quarters is very
different from keeping them there for years, which punishes
savers. Younger generations hurt by high unemployment are not
increasing their consumption to make up for the decline in
consumption among older generations, he said.
"In this sense, the policy could be counterproductive," he
said.
Some lawmakers in Congress levied a similar criticism
against Bernanke last week, saying the Fed's low-rate policy was
hurting savers and, in Congressman Paul Ryan's words, "bailing
out" debtors.
Charles Schwab Corp's eponymous founder, in an op-ed in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday, took the argument further, saying
rock-bottom interest rates are destroying confidence in the
economy and are unwisely forcing older savers to take risks with
their money in search of decent investment returns.
In testimony last week, Bernanke said the Fed was "quite
aware" of the costs of low-rate policy for savers, but he has
repeatedly made the case that fostering faster growth overall is
more important for the economy as a whole.
Bullard said he welcomed the Fed's adoption of an explicit
inflation target because it may keep the central bank from
allowing higher inflation in pursuit of bridging an illusionary
output gap.
"This is an important development, as it may prevent the
U.S. from repeating the mistakes of the 1970s, in which a
misreading of the size of the output gap led the Fed to maintain
easy monetary policies for far too long," he said.