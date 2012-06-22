NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers still see a "pretty high hurdle" before they would
unleash a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Speaking two days after the U.S. central bank decided to
take a more modest policy step to help the flailing economic
recovery, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed has
done "what it can do."
"QE3 I think is viewed as still having a pretty high hurdle.
We can do that, and I think it would be effective, but we would
be taking a lot more risk on our balance sheet and we'd be going
further into unchartered territory," Bullard said on Bloomberg
TV.
"Right now we've got a weaker economy, but still we're
projecting a 2 percent growth out into the future," said
Bullard, who does not have a vote at the Fed's policy meetings
this year.
The Fed on Wednesday decided to extend through the end of
the year a bond maturity-extension program called Operation
Twist, in which the central bank replaces short-term debt it
holds with longer-term securities. It opted not to do QE3, which
would involve outright large-scale purchases of securities.
Bullard, the first Fed policymaker besides Chairman Ben
Bernanke to speak publicly after this week's meeting, said it is
a "contentious time" for policymaking and warned that the Fed's
near-zero interest rate policy may start to distort the U.S.
economy.
"I am worried that you get three and a half years at zero
rates and promises to keep it at zero for this much longer, that
you're starting to distort the economy in ways that we're not
used to in the past," he said.
"This is getting outside of normal business cycle
adjustments."
The Fed has kept rates ultra low since late 2008 and has
made a conditional pledge to keep them there through at least
late 2014. It has bought more than $2 trillion in assets in two
rounds of quantitative easing, or QE1 and QE2, to battle the
recession.