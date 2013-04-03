ST. LOUIS, April 3 The Federal Reserve has room
to keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economic recovery
because inflation remains low, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said on Wednesday.
Bullard told reporters in a news conference he still expects
the economy to expand 3 percent this year, a forecast that puts
him in the more bullish camp of central bankers.
Yet with inflation running well below the Fed's 2 percent
target, Bullard said policymakers can take their time before
deciding whether to halt or reduce the Fed's monthly purchases
of $85 billion in mortgage-backed and Treasury bonds.
"We don't need to be in any hurry," said Bullard. "We can
take our time to make sure the data comes in as strong as we
think it will."
Since the Fed first brought interest rates to near zero in
late 2008 and then embarked on unconventional monetary easing
through bond-buying, Bullard has been an advocate for altering
the pace of asset purchases continually in response to incoming
economic data.
While the Fed has been focused on the prospect that it might
be able to begin tapering purchases towards the end of this
year, Bullard did not rule out the possibility that officials
would choose to boost the stimulus instead if the economy
deteriorates.
"If inflation drifted down in conjunction with renewed
economic weakness, the committee might contemplate (an
increase)," he said.
The Fed has vowed to continue buying assets until it sees
substantial improvement in the labor market.
The economic expansion that followed the deepest recession
in generations has been unusually weak, leaving unemployment at
historically elevated levels. In February, the jobless rate
stood at 7.7 percent, far from the threshold of 6.5 percent that
the Fed has set for consideration of eventual rate hikes.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at just a 0.4 percent
annual rate in the final three months of 2012 but is expected to
have rebounded to around 3 percent in 2013's first quarter.
He acknowledged that the Fed's unorthodox approach carries
risks, including possible disturbances to financial stability.
But he added there is no evidence currently of "frothy" behavior
in financial markets that would lead him to seek a shift in
monetary policy.
Separately, Bullard said he remains concerned about the
problem of banks that are considered too big to fail and said he
supports breaking up the country's largest financial
institutions.
"We have not ended the too-big-to-fail problem in the U.S.,"
Bullard said.