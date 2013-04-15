WASHINGTON, April 15 The Federal Reserve has
come a long way in how it communicates but could further enhance
understanding of its policy actions by going to the trouble of
publishing a policy bulletin every three months, a top U.S.
central banker said on Monday.
"A quarterly monetary policy report could potentially
provide a more complete discussion of the state of the U.S.
economy and the likely direction going forward," wrote St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard.
The Fed currently holds quarterly press conferences with
Chairman Ben Bernanke, alongside publication of a summary of
economic projections of the 19 policy-makers who attend the
regular meetings of its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The idea of a quarterly bulletin, which other central banks
including the Bank of England already issue, has been discussed
internally at the Fed for a while.
It had seemed to have drifted to the back burner after work
looking into the adoption of a Fed consensus forecast for
economic projections - which would form the baseline of such a
report - highlighted a number of pitfalls, including how to
reconcile disparate views on growth among Fed policymakers.
Bullard, who is a voting member of the policy-setting
committee this year, made plain that he at least continued to
think that the topic was worth pursuing.
"The main benefit of a quarterly monetary policy report
could be improved communication with financial markets and the
American public about how the FOMC views the key issues facing
the U.S. economy," he wrote in the St. Louis Fed's April edition
of its 'Regional Economist' publication.
Getting around the problem of how to forge a consensus
forecast among 19 policymakers, he suggested Fed Board staff
construct the economic projection that would form the basis for
the report, under the guidance of the chairman.
"Given that the chairman typically stays in the middle of
the Committee, the natural outcome would be a forecast that is
not too different from the central tendency of the FOMC."
Bernanke's precise view of the outlook for the U.S. economy
is generally kept from view during his public remarks, when he
speaks on behalf of the committee.