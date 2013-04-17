By Leah Schnurr and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 17 The Federal Reserve should
buy bonds if inflation continues to fall, a top Fed official
said on Wednesday, stressing the U.S. central bank needs to
prevent inflation from being too far below its target.
Still, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard cautioned that
more monetary policy accommodation is not yet needed and said he
does not currently fear deflation.
"If inflation continues to go down, I would be willing to
increase the pace of purchases," Bullard told reporters after a
speech at the Hyman P. Minsky Conference in New York.
The comments from Bullard, a pragmatic centrist and a voting
member of the Fed's policy committee this year, provide an
interesting twist to a policy debate that has recently been
focused on what level of improvement in the labor market would
prompt the central bank to dial down its $85 billion in monthly
asset purchases.
The Fed has an official 2-percent inflation target and has
said it will keep benchmark interest rates near zero until
unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations do not breach 2.5 percent.
"I'm very willing to defend the inflation target from the
low side. If we say 2 percent, we should hit 2 percent," Bullard
said.
The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal
Consumption Expenditures or PCE rate, is around 1.3 percent and
is not expected to rise much over the next two years, in large
part because of the droves of Americans who are unemployed.
"If it doesn't start to turn around here soon, I think we'll
have to rethink where we are on the policy," said Bullard.
In the past, Bullard has talked about tapering bond
purchases based on where the unemployment level stands.
Asked about this, Bullard said his stance on inflation is in
line with that thinking because part of that analysis was
watching how far inflation drifts from the central bank's
target, which was made official last year.
The Fed is currently buying $45 billion in Treasuries and
another $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities through the
latest round of quantitative easing, known as "QE3", as it tries
to bolster the economic recovery.
The central bank has said it will continue buying bonds
until the outlook on jobs improves substantially. Financial
markets have started to turn their attention to how long
purchases might go on.
Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies, sent
a note to clients following the comments that read: "So much for
tapering ... upsizing may be in order."
Bullard said he would prefer to ramp the easing up if needed
by buying Treasuries rather than mortgage-backed securities, in
part because the Fed should aim to have only government bonds in
its portfolio in the longer term.
A different measure of inflation, the consumer price index,
showed on Tuesday that prices fell last month.
In his speech, Bullard said the Fed should remain focused on
inflation and resist putting more weight on the employment part
of its dual mandate.
Unlike most central banks in the developed world, the Fed is
tasked with both maintaining price stability and achieving full
employment. Since the deep recession, it has eased monetary
policy to unprecedented levels to lower the unemployment rate,
which last month was 7.6 percent.
"People have been focusing on employment a lot, but have
maybe gotten a little bit blinded about the inflation numbers
that have come in very low," Bullard told reporters.
At the same time, he acknowledged it hurts the central
bank's credibility to look past headline inflation in favor of
so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile items food
and gasoline. He said doing so creates a disconnect between Main
Street and policymakers.