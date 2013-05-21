By Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT May 21 Massive asset purchases are the closest thing to normal monetary policy once interest rates get near zero, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday, recommending that the European Central Bank weigh such action if inflation falls further.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, also said the U.S. central bank should keep buying bonds, while adjusting the pace of purchases up or down, according to incoming economic data.

"Quantitative easing is closest to standard monetary policy, involves clear action and has been effective," Bullard said in remarks prepared for an economics lecture at the Goethe University in Frankfurt.

The Fed is currently purchasing $85 billon worth of bonds every month. It next meets on June 18-19 to review policy and there has been some speculation it might signal a readiness to taper the program, although most economists think it will keep buying bonds for the bulk of 2013, based on recent mixed data.

Bullard did not tip his hand on what to expect from the Fed, but noted the U.S. recovery had been disappointing and inflation was drifting lower in both the United States and Europe.

However, he was more prescriptive for the euro zone, noting the common currency bloc had tipped back into recession, and suggested the ECB think about following the Fed and Bank of Japan in undertaking a similar asset purchase program.

"If more monetary policy accommodation is desired, consider a GDP-weighted quantitative easing program," he noted in a slide presentation accompanying his lecture. GDP-weighting would make up for the fact there is no pan-European government bond market to appropriately distribute the benefits of the policy, he said.

"If inflation slows further in Europe, the ECB governing council may wish to take actions beyond those, such as the OMT, that have been taken to mitigate the continent's debt crisis," said Bullard.

The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions policy to buy government bonds of euro zone members has not yet been put to use. But it has helped narrow yield spreads in the Spanish and Italian bond markets - which the ECB was thinking of when it created the program - following its launch in September 2012.

Bullard also cited the Japan's lost-decade of economic stagnation to reinforce his argument that just cutting interest rates was insufficient to ward off a damaging deflationary spiral.

"Doing nothing risks the mildly deflationary situation experienced by Japan in recent years," he said.