LOUISVILLE, Ky. Aug 15 The Federal Reserve should wait for more evidence that economic growth is picking up and annual inflation heading back toward its 2 percent goal before deciding to scale back bond purchases, a senior U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comments were almost identical to a presentation he delivered the day before.

"The committee still needs to see more data on macroeconomic performance from the second half of 2013 before making a judgement in this matter," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a breakfast event hosted by the St. Louis Fed.

