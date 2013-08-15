By Alister Bull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Aug 15 The arrival of the next
head of the Federal Reserve should not spell an abrupt change in
U.S. monetary policy, a top central banker said on Thursday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also said that if
policymakers opt to start scaling back bond buying by a small
amount, this would be interpreted by financial markets as a
gradual approach to ending the $85 billion-a-month program.
"Monetary policy is made by a committee and I think there
will be a lot of continuity. A lot of the same people will be
around as we make this transition in the chairmanship," he told
reporters after making remarks at a breakfast event.
President Barack Obama says he will make a decision in the
fall over who to nominate to replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
whose current term expires in January. Obama also says Fed Vice
Chair Janet Yellen and former White House aide Lawrence Summers
are both candidates for the job, along with a couple of others.
"I would expect a lot of continuity in policy, and I think
any new person coming in would want that continuity. They don't
want to come in and really rock the boat a lot. So I would
expect a smooth transition," Bullard said.
Economists view Summers as having a somewhat more hawkish
policy outlook than Yellen. As a result, they feel he might be
more likely to raise interest rates sooner, or to resist
prolonging bond buying if the economy should falter.
That said, whoever Obama picks will take the helm of a Fed
that has already made some significant commitments to the path
of future policy that will constrain their room for maneuver if
they had a different view.
The Fed cut interest rates to almost zero in late 2008 and
says it will keep them on hold until unemployment reaches 6.5
percent, so long as the outlook for inflation does not rise
above 2.5 percent.
Remarks Summers made earlier this year indicate he thinks
the jobless rate may fall to 6.5 percent faster than many people
think, and that the so-called level of natural unemployment may
have drifted higher.
That view would indicate less enthusiasm for keeping rates
ultra-low once the 6.5 percent threshold is reached, because
Summers might feel there is not much slack left in the economy
that needs to be accommodated by extremely cheap money.
The Fed - the U.S. central bank - says it expects to start
reducing the amount of bonds it buys later this year and end the
program around mid-2014, when it expects unemployment to be 7
percent.
Bullard said that the size of the initial 'taper' is
important, and will be viewed by financial markets as a signal
on the pace of subsequent reductions.
"A larger move would be interpreted as a faster pace of
reduction in purchases, and a smaller move would be considered a
more hedged bet or a slow rate of reduction in purchases," he
said.
Fed officials have generally viewed the total stock of their
asset-buying program as more important for monetary policy than
the flow of monthly bond buys.
But Bullard said the lesson of June's Fed policy meeting,
where news of a planned taper later in the year sent global
markets into free-fall, was that flows matter after all.
"If you are going to change that flow you are going to get
important effects on markets ... that was a clear lesson from
June," he said.