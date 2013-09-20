By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Low readings on inflation
allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to be patient in deciding when to
scale back its pace of asset purchases, a senior Fed official
said on Friday, cautioning that he would not back action until
price pressures picked up.
"While I expect inflation to rise during the coming
quarters, I want to see evidence of such an increase before
endorsing less accommodative policy action by the FOMC," James
Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said.
Bullard said earlier on Friday in an interview with
Bloomberg television that the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee could still scale back its massive bond-buying
campaign at its next meeting, in late October, if the data was
strong enough.
The FOMC on Wednesday voted to continue to buy bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion.
Bullard said the prospects for tapering would harden if U.S.
payroll and unemployment data showed further recovery.
"To the extent that these two important labor market
indicators continue to show improvement, the likelihood of
tapering policy action will continue to rise," Bullard said in
remarks to the New York Association for Business Economics.
Bullard, a committee voter this year, supported the decision
on Wednesday not to alter the current pace of bond purchases.
The move stunned financial markets, which had expected a
modest adjustment that would have signaled the beginning of the
end to a phase of ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy that has
already lasted five years.
Defending their action, Bullard noted that policymakers were
forced to curb 2013 and 2014 growth forecasts, as well as
expectations for inflation, which has challenged the confidence
they felt in June that the second half would be stronger.
"Normally, the committee would not want to reduce policy
accommodation in this situation," he said.
He rejected the notion that the Fed, by disappointing
markets, had compromised its policy credibility.
"I think it enhanced our credibility in the sense that it
showed we really are paying attention to data and not on some
automated program to cut QE to zero," he told reporters
following his speech.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who was the lone
dissenter against the decision, said on Friday the Fed had
damaged its credibility by deciding not to act.
Bullard stressed that all Fed officials pay careful
attention to asset prices, but said he did not see any sign of a
bubble akin to those of recent years in housing and in
technology stocks.
"The bubbles we had in the past were gigantic and obvious. I
don't see anything like that going on right now," he said.
JUST LIKE CONVENTIONAL POLICY
The sharp market reactions in both June and September as
investors recalibrated expectations for future Fed bond buying
also showed that this unconventional tool was just as powerful
as changes in Fed interest rates.
"The empirical evidence from these two episodes provides
striking confirmation that changes in the expected pace of
purchases act just like conventional monetary policy," Bullard
said.
Bullard is usually seen as a policy centrist, but has become
one of the central bank's most vocal doves due to concern that
inflation remains too far beneath the Fed's goal of 2 percent,
which he worries could lead to damaging deflation.
"The main macroeconomic surprise in the U.S. since September
2012 has been a lower rate of inflation," said Bullard, who
dissented in June because he wanted a firmer commitment from the
Fed to defend against price pressures slackening too far.
A recent Reuters poll of dealers found most now expect the
Fed to begin scaling back bond purchases in December, though
Bullard said that outlook is likely because Chairman Ben
Bernanke has scheduled a news conference after the December
meeting.
But Bullard said the Fed could call a news conference in
October if it deemed it necessary.
Eventually, he said, the Fed's policy-setting committee
would probably have to hold a press conference after every
meeting.
"The ECB has long done this, and I think it provides the
chairman an opportunity to communicate with markets on a regular
basis," he said. "Even if he has nothing to say, that's very
reassuring.