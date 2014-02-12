By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Federal Reserve will
probably have to return to more "traditional" policy-making now
that the U.S. jobless rate has fallen to 6.6 percent, so close
to the U.S. central bank's existing 6.5-percent threshold for
considering an interest-rate rise, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on a panel
at the New York Stock Exchange, said the Fed will have to adjust
its so-called forward guidance on monetary policy. He expects
the Fed to drop its economic thresholds and have to "make more
qualitative judgments" on when to tighten policy.
The debate over what to do about the increasingly less
relevant thresholds is growing within the central bank.
As it stands, the Fed has said it expects not to raise
benchmark rates until well after the unemployment rate falls
below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below target.
Joblessness has fallen to 6.6 percent last month from 7.9
percent a year earlier, a drop Bullard called "dramatic."
The thresholds "have done well but we'll have to modify this
going forward," Bullard, a centrist U.S. central banker who does
not vote on policy this year, said at a European American
Chamber of Commerce event.
He downplayed the idea of simply lowering the unemployment
threshold to 6.0 percent or 5.5 percent, as Narayana
Kocherlakota of the Minneapolis Fed has suggested.
Instead, Bullard said qualitative guidance on rates is the
"natural thing to do" since it is how the Fed will make policy
over coming decades, and it would allow the Fed to take into
account "all encompassing" measures of the health of the labor
market.
The idea accords with what new Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
on Tuesday.
Testifying to U.S. lawmakers, Yellen stressed that broader
measures, such as the number of part-time workers and the
long-term unemployed, should be considered in assessing the
overall labor market.
The Fed's mandate is for maximum sustainable U.S.
employment, and low and stable prices. Based on published
projections, the Fed aims for an unemployment rate between 5.2
and 5.8 percent; it targets 2 percent inflation.