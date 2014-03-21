WASHINGTON, March 21 Using monetary policy to
target a specific rate of economic growth poses challenges
including the difficulty of knowing how fast the economy really
should be growing, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Friday.
In jargon-laden slides prepared for a discussion of a paper
to be presented at the Brookings Institution in Washington on
Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the debate
over so-called nominal GDP-targeting is far from settled,
including what such a goal should mean for monetary policy.
Under one widely-used model, the policy implications are
exactly opposite from those implied by the model proposed in the
paper presented on Friday by London School of Economics
professor Kevin Sheedy, Bullard said.
"We need to sharpen up this debate - NGDP-targeting cannot
be all things to all people," Bullard said.
One problem with Sheedy's proposal, he said, is that it
cannot work unless economists know how fast the economy can grow
in the long run, a question that has been debated amid the slow
growth of the U.S. economy after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Bullard's slides shed little light on his own views on the
usefulness of policy based on targeting nominal GDP, an approach
that has been all but rejected by the core of policymakers at
the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank has adopted a
2-percent inflation target but has no target for economic
growth.
Bullard's slides contained no insight on his view of the
Fed's decision on Wednesday to reduce its bond-buying stimulus
for a third time since announcing the wind-down in December, and
to jettison a set of guideposts it has used to help the public
anticipate when it would finally raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Paul Simao)