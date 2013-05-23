LONDON May 23 The Federal Reserve should stick
with its asset-buying programme and adjust the pace depending on
how economic data comes in, a top policymaker at the U.S.
central bank said on Thursday.
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, said in a speech that the United States should "continue
with the present quantitative easing program, adjusting the rate
of purchases appropriately in view of incoming data on both real
economic performance and inflation."
Bullard made a similar comment earlier this week.
Share prices around the world fell sharply after Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central
bank may start to trim its bond purchases at one of its next
policy meetings.
He also said the Fed needed to see more signs of recovery in
the U.S. economy before scaling back its stimulus.