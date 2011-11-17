* CDS presents unknown on U.S. European exposure
Nov 17 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President
James Bullard said on Thursday the debt crisis in Europe
probably will not hit the U.S. economy hard, although it poses
a risk.
"If it blows up in a big disorderly way, which is what
everyone is worried about, than that could come back to haunt
the U.S.," Bullard told CNBC. "If it just tumbles along for a
long period of time, which is the most likely outcome, then I'm
not sure that you get much feedback to U.S."
"Europe does not have to morph into a global macroeconomic
shock. I think it could just be a rocky road for the Europeans
without coming back to bite the U.S.," he said.
Bullard said U.S. regulators and banks were much better
positioned than they were in 2008 when the bankruptcy of Lehman
Brothers sparked a virulent crisis.
"It's once bitten, twice shy," he said. "I think the firms
themselves are much more careful about where exactly is our
exposure and who exactly are the ultimate counterparties."
However, he cautioned that the markets for credit default
swaps lacked transparency and presented an "unknown," and he
called a warning from the rating agency Fitch on the potential
impact of the euro zone crisis on U.S. banks a "a prudent
statement of the situation."
"The CDS markets are hard to trace; it's hard to figure out
who is really holding the bag at the end of the day," Bullard
said.
MESSAGE FOR WASHINGTON
The St. Louis Fed chief said Europe's crisis offered a
blunt warning that politicians in Washington were not yet
heeding, saying he expected a special congressional committee
charged with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings
to either deadlock or reach only a small agreement.
"Washington got the wrong message from the debt ceiling
debate," he said of a summer battle in Washington over raising
a statutory cap on the nation's debt. "They got the message
that the (U.S. ratings) downgrade didn't matter very much for
the ability of the U.S. Treasury to float debt. That's the
wrong message," he said.
"You should be watching Europe. ... One day it will come to
the U.S. and we have got to be ready for it and our politicians
on both sides of the aisle are not ready for it," Bullard
warned. "They do not think that they will ever have trouble
borrowing on international capital markets but they will."
He repeated his view that the current stance of U.S.
monetary policy was appropriate and a further deterioration in
the economy would be required for him to support a further
easing of monetary policy. The Fed has held overnight interest
rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3
trillion in securities in a further effort to lift growth.
Bullard also said he did not support a call from Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to tie the path of
U.S. monetary policy partly to the level of unemployment,
saying it was not prudent to rule out the possibility that the
United States could have entered an era of higher joblessness.
"You don't know what is going to happen. It could be that
(U.S.) unemployment will drift down as it has in the past and
we'll get down to 5 to 6 percent, but it could also be that we
have a new era," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Neil Stempleman)