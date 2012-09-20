SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept 20 A senior Federal Reserve official warned on Thursday the U.S. central bank was courting an "unmitigated disaster" if it sought to pursue a goal that captured inflation and real growth without adjusting for the damage done to the economy by the housing crisis.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, also argued that the only variable in the economy the Fed could control over the longer term was inflation, saying it did best when focusing solely on that goal.

Bullard, in a lecture at the University of Notre Dame, said the pre-crisis housing bubble had driven U.S. growth to levels that were not realistic to try and recapture. He cited work by economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff that recoveries after a severe financial crisis are much slower.

"Attempting to target nominal GDP without adjustment for the Reinhart-Rogoff effect could be an unmitigated disaster," Bullard said.