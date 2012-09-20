SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept 20 A senior Federal
Reserve official warned on Thursday the U.S. central bank was
courting an "unmitigated disaster" if it sought to pursue a goal
that captured inflation and real growth without adjusting for
the damage done to the economy by the housing crisis.
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank, also argued that the only variable in the economy the Fed
could control over the longer term was inflation, saying it did
best when focusing solely on that goal.
Bullard, in a lecture at the University of Notre Dame, said
the pre-crisis housing bubble had driven U.S. growth to levels
that were not realistic to try and recapture. He cited work by
economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff that recoveries
after a severe financial crisis are much slower.
"Attempting to target nominal GDP without adjustment for the
Reinhart-Rogoff effect could be an unmitigated disaster,"
Bullard said.