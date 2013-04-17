NEW YORK, April 17 The Federal Reserve should
remain focused on inflation and resist putting more weight on
its employment mandate, a top U.S. central bank official said on
Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, in a speech, cited
research by Federico Ravenna and Carl Walsh that suggests "price
stability remains the policy advice even in the face of serious
labor market inefficiencies."
Unlike most central banks in the developed world, the Fed is
tasked with maintaining price stability and achieving full
employment. Since the deep recession, it has eased policy to
unprecedented levels to lower the unemployment rate, which last
month was 7.6 percent.
"The idea that the Fed should put more weight on
unemployment ... may be highly counter-productive," Bullard, an
inflation hawk and a voting member of the Fed's policy
commmittee this year, said according to prepared remarks.
"The essential finding (of the research) is that monetary
policy alone cannot effectively address multiple labor market
inefficiencies, and so one must turn to more direct labor market
policies to address those problems," he was to tell the annual
Hyman P. Minsky Conference in New York.
Bullard expects unemployment to drop to the low 7 percent
range by year end.