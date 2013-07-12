JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., July 12 The substantial rise
in bond yields since last month is not justified by an
improvement in U.S. economic data or a rise in inflation, a
senior Federal Reserve official said on Friday, warning it
reflects optimism that may prove to be too rosy.
"Recent FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) decisions have
met with a substantial rise in Treasury yields, and I have
suggested that a possible justification for the rise in yields
is increased optimism concerning future U.S. macroeconomic
performance," said St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard in prepared remarks.
"However, given recent forecasting performance, we should be
careful in using an optimistic forecast to justify current
policy decisions. A more prudent approach would be to wait to
see if better macroeconomic outcomes materialize in the months
and quarters ahead," he told a monetary policy conference here.