ST. LOUIS Nov 14 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said he is holding to his forecast of raising interest rates in the first quarter of next year, as jobs data and lower oil prices provide an added boost to a strengthening U.S. economy.

Bullard said he expects inflation to move toward the central bank's 2 percent target in the second half of this year and to surpass the target next year.

"What I would worry about is if we have outsized declines in inflation beyond what can be accounted for by oil prices, in tandem with declining expectations," he said to reporters after prepared remarks here on Friday. Bullard added that inflation gauges have rebounded since mid-October, driven in part by strong U.S. economic data. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)