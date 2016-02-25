NEW YORK Feb 24 A top Federal Reserve official
on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to further interest rate
hikes given that U.S. inflation expectations have fallen and
threaten the U.S. central bank's credibility.
"I regard it as unwise to continue a normalization strategy
in an environment of declining market-based inflation
expectations," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in
prepared remarks.
The so-called break-even expected inflation rate in five
years' time has dropped as global markets sold off this year,
and investors are now predicting a price measure of less than
1.5 percent. That "represents an erosion of central bank
credibility with respect to the inflation target," Bullard said
in remarks for delivery to the Money Marketeers bond traders
group here.
Bullard, long a hawkish member of the Fed who has pushed for
higher rates, reversed course in a separate speech last week
when he raise a red flag about inflation.
The Fed targets 2 percent core inflation, which has been
weak for more than three years. Since Bullard's previous speech,
data showed that a key measure of consumer prices jumped by the
most in more than four years in January, to 2.2 percent, which
could keep the Fed on track to keep tightening policy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)