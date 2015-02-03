Feb 3 A top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday
downplayed the Fed's nod to international developments in its
latest policy statement, saying it was simply an acknowledgement
of constant U.S. central bank discussion on the potential impact
of global market events.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said
the Fed always takes international events into account and, in
his view, the insertion of the word "international" was a
recognition of that.
Bullard repeated his view that the Fed needs to raise rates
sooner and then move gradually higher after that. He also said
that the oil price plummet is distorting market-based inflation
expectation measures, and that these measures should be set
aside until energy prices stabilize.
Bullard was speaking at the annual Delaware Economic
Forecast event at the University of Delaware.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)